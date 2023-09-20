Woman accused of sexually abusing 13-year-old girl in Osceola County, sheriff says

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — A woman in Osceola County was arrested after she was accused of sexually abusing a teenager.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released a video Tuesday of Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez and deputies escorting Susana Tamayo-Viera in custody.

Deputies said a 13-year-old girl reported Monday that she had touched her inappropriately.

The teen told investigators that Tamayo-Viera also offered her a beer and a vape a month earlier.

Tamayo-Viera faces charges of sexual battery and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

