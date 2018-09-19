Woman arrested in connection with 2014 hit-and-run death of Orlando woman

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was arrested Monday in connection with the 2014 death of an Orlando woman.
Police said Marylee Elisabeth Walker, 30, of St. Cloud, was involved in the hit-and-run death of Jessica Erausquin of Orlando, whose body was found four years ago on Rose Drive in a Cocoa Beach neighborhood.
Related Headlines
“Cocoa Beach Police, with assistance of the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE), have worked tirelessly to solve this case, bring those responsible to justice, and provide much needed closure to Jessica’s family and friends,” Cocoa Beach Police Chief Scott Rosenfeld said.”
Investigators said the following factors led to Walker’s arrest: They identified and interviewed a former associate of Walker, who provided a statement corroborating other witness statements, along with the medical examiner’s findings and evidence collected during the investigation.
WFTV News app: How to get the latest updates
Walker was charged with vehicular homicide and leaving the scene of a crash involving death, Cocoa Beach police said.
Walker is being held at the Osceola County Correctional Facility without bail. She is awaiting extradition to Brevard County.
Previous stories related to the case:
- Cocoa Beach woman's body found in gutter
- Police ID woman found dead in Cocoa Beach
- Cocoa Beach hit-and-run leaves woman dead
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}