Woman carjacked while loading groceries in her car in Orange County, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man armed with a pocket knife carjacked a 65-year-old woman in an Orange County grocery store parking lot after she’d finished shopping, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies are searching for the man who they say approached the woman, who had just finished shopping, in the parking lot of the Aldi supermarket at 5524 West Colonial Drive near the intersection with Kirkman Road shortly before 8:10 p.m.
Read: Police: Woman who drove SUV with family off cliff was drunk
The man then pulled a pocket knife out of his pants and held it against the woman’s neck, deputies said.
The victim then handed over the keys to her 2016 convertible black Mazda Miata, deputies said.
The Miata has a tag of K18CC. The woman’s neck was scratched but she wasn’t seriously hurt, according to deputies.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}