Woman charged in deadly ambush on Lake County deputies to be arraigned in court Tuesday

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman charged in connection to a deadly shooting that killed a Lake County deputy and hurt two others is due in court on Tuesday.

Julie Sulpizio is set to be arraigned on Tuesday morning.

Three deputies were shot in this attack in an ambush-style attack last month.

Master Deputy Bradley Michael Link was killed. Two other deputies, Stefano Gargano and Harold Howell, survived.

Deputies said Sulpizio was not the one who shot the deputies.

Although she did not physically pull the trigger, she is accused of orchestrating the ambush while trying to lure her neighbors back to her waiting husband and daughters.

Sulpizio is facing several charges, including first-degree premeditated murder of a law enforcement officer, conspiracy to commit first-degree pre-meditated murder, and battery on a law enforcement officer.

