Woman charged with stabbing daughter to death to be evaluated for mental competency

    By: Sarah Wilson

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman accused of stabbing her 11-year-old daughter to death because she thought she was having sex needs to be evaluated by a doctor to determine her mental competency to stand trial, a judge ruled Wednesday.

    Rosa Rivera, 28, is facing a charge of second-degree murder for her daughter Aleyda’s death, as well as a battery on a law enforcement officer for allegedly punching a corrections officer at the Orange County Jail.

    According to investigators, Rivera confessed to stabbing her daughter March 10 because she “smiled different.”

    But before that, investigators said Rivera drove her daughter’s body to Winnie Palmer Hospital and said that a man hurt the girl. 

    An autopsy showed the girl was stabbed 15 times.

    Law enforcement officers have already had an evaluation done on Rivera’s mental state, but a judge ruled Wednesday that the state can do its own.

    Rivera's scheduled for a status of competency hearing on Aug. 21.

