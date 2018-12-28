0 Woman claims husband intentionally drove into her vehicle with young child inside

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies are investigating after a young child was allegedly put in danger on Christmas.

Investigators said a man intentionally drove his car into another car carrying that child.

According to an arrest report, the suspect was the husband of the woman driving the car police said he hit.

Deputies said the incident happened on Christmas Day on East Colonial Drive in Orange County.

Investigators said this all started over a fight about money.

Deputies said the couple was arguing about their finances when it escalated to violence.

The woman said her husband drove into her car on purpose several times while she was trying to drive away.

Investigators said the call came in around 11 p.m.

A woman reported she had been arguing with her husband about money while in a parking lot on East Colonial Drive.

She said at one point her husband, Jason Rivera, tried to remove her car keys from the ignition and grabbed her arm.

The woman said she was able to get in her car and drive off, but Rivera hopped in his own truck.

The woman said she had a child in the back seat of her car in a car seat as she drove to get away from her husband.

She told investigators Rivera "intentionally drove his vehicle into the rear of her vehicle."

The woman said at one point the child stated that he or she "did not want to die," during the incident.

Rivera's wife said he drove his truck into hers at least three times on East Colonial Drive, before she ended up pulling into a Wawa gas station and stopped to call 911.

Deputies said there wasn't any major damage to either vehicle.

Rivera's wife told investigators she did not want to press charges and said no one was hurt from the incident. But deputies took Rivera into custody and arrested him.

Rivera is now out of jail.

