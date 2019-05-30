0 Woman claims spilled concrete damaged her car while driving on I-4 in Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida woman said she is terrified to drive on I-4 after liquid concrete was poured onto her car from an overpass, nearly causing her to crash.

Renee Manning claims it happened Tuesday morning on I-4, south of downtown Orlando, near SR-408.

Manning said the grainy mix covered her windshield and caused a lot of damage to her car.

She said she couldn't see anything and was driving in the middle lane with nowhere to pull over.

Leaders with the I-4 Ultimate project said someone else also reported this happening to them on the same day in the same area.

Manning wants someone to be held responsible for what she believes could've killed her and others.

"It honestly felt like a cannon,” Manning said. “It sounded like a bomb went off inside my car.”

She said while driving, something came out of a clear blue sky that made her entire windshield turn white.

"You know how you're inside a car wash and it has all the suds where you can't see before you get to the next level? That's what it was like,” Manning said. “Except more solid, pure white. It looked like paint."

She said for 30 seconds, until she thought to use her wipers, she couldn't see a thing.

"If I had not maintained control, there would've probably been a pileup,” Manning said. “Because the people in back of me would not have been able to stop. On I-4, there's nowhere to go."

Manning said as she slowed down and looked in her rear view mirror, she saw workers in hardhats and safety vests working on an overpass.

When she was able to stop, she realized it was liquid concrete mix. After washing it off, she noticed dozens of dents and scratches.

"I had to cancel appointments. I missed business. Tons of business,” Manning said. “I was shaken. Scared. I mean, I could've died. For sure."

Manning filed a police report and made a claim with the Florida Department of Transportation.

