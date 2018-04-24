  • Woman critically injured in drive-by shooting in Pine Hills, deputies say

    By: Sarahbeth Ackerman

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A drive-by shooting sent a mother of three to the hospital in critical condition Tuesday. 

    Investigators said bullets shot through the wall of her home near Mercy Drive and Silver Star Road and hit her while she was sleeping.

    Detectives have not found the gunman. 

    Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the home on Carousel Road about 2 a.m. for a report of a shooting. 

    Deputies found a 46-year-old woman had been shot. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition. 

    Her three teenage sons were inside sleeping when they heard the gunfire.

    Deputies have no identified the victim.

    No other information was released.

