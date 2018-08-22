Woman dies, 7 children escape Winter Haven house fire

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - A woman was killed in a house fire early Wednesday, officials with the Polk County Sheriff's Office said.
Another woman and seven children were able to escape the burning home on Timberline Road West in Winter Haven, deputies said.
Ingrid Ramos, 53, was found dead in her bedroom, investigators said.
“Early indication is that the fire began in the same bedroom, and the fire appears to be accidental. However, the cause of the fire has not yet been determined,” a news release stated.
The other woman and the seven children, ages 3 to 13, were in the house when the fire began, deputies said.
An 8-year-old girl suffering with chest pains was taken to Lakeland Regional Health, but she was released.
No other injuries were reported.
Polk Fire Rescue and the State Fire Marshal are investigating the cause of the fire.
