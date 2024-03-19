Woman dies after crash on State Road 19, troopers say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A 73-year-old woman has died following a crash early Tuesday morning, the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened around 7:04 a.m. in Lake County.

According to a news release, a 2004 semi-truck with a trailer was traveling eastbound on Obrien Road, approaching the intersection of State Road 19.

FHP said a 2017 Toyota 4-Runner was traveling southbound on State Road 19 approaching Obrien Road.

Investigators said the semi-truck driver tried to make a left turn to travel northbound on State Road 19 but entered the direct path of the Toyota car.

FHP said the front of the Toyota hit the left side of the semi-truck’s trailer.

The semi-truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene.

Troopers said the 73-year-old Toyota driver was taken to the local hospital and was pronounced dead.

State Road 19 and Obrien Road are currently closed.

FHP said the crash remains under investigation.

