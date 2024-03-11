Woman dies days after explosion at Orange County apartment building

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A sad update to a recent story about an explosion at an apartment building in Orange County.

Channel 9 has learned that a woman who was badly hurt in the March 1 incident has died.

It happened around 9:30 a.m. at the Woodhill Apartments on Woodhill Park Drive.

The mother of two was the only person home when the explosion happened.

The State Fire Marshal is looking into what might have led to the explosion.

