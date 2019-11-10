  • Woman fatally shot at mobile home park, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    MARION COUNTY, Fla. - The Marion County Sheriff’s Office said a woman was fatally shot at a mobile home park.

    Deputies said they responded to the shooting at the Sunny Oaks Mobile-home Park at the 6800 block of Northwest Gainesville Road.

    Deputies said they found the woman, who was shot to death.

    Deputies said they are not looking for anyone at this time in connection to the shooting and there is no threat to the public.

    No other details were released.

