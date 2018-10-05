Woman fatally struck in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Thursday evening in the Goldenrod neighborhood, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
Troopers were called at about 9 p.m. to the crash at Aloma Avenue near North Palmetto Avenue, Lt. Kim Montes said.
The woman was taken to Winter Park Memorial Hospital, where she died, Montes said.
Westbound lanes of Aloma Avenue were blocked in the area, she said.
The crash remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
