  • Woman found in Orlando retention pond identified

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified the woman found dead in a retention pond last week

    Tamara Lamour, 19, was found Thursday during a search of a retention pond on Fabian Street and Regan Avenue near North Goldenrod Road and East Colonial Drive.

    Photos: Search for body in Orlando retention pond

    Someone called 911 the day before to report a possible drowning. 

    The caller said he saw someone flailing in the water, which is known to have several alligators. He said the person went under and never resurfaced. 

    Download: Free WFTV news app

    Lamour’s body was found about 20 yards from the shoreline. 

    Deputies said there was no damage to her body.

    Authorities said they didn't know how she'd gotten into the fenced-off pond, but neighbors told Channel 9 they had been concerned about a hole in the fence. No further details were released.

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Woman found in Orlando retention pond identified

  • Headline Goes Here

    Rain all day Monday; tropical development possible this week

  • Headline Goes Here

    Report: FDOT knew of 17 structural cracks on I-4 support beam as early…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Fatal crash slows traffic in Seminole County

  • Headline Goes Here

    Supreme Court makes sports betting a possibility nationwide