Woman found in Orlando retention pond identified

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orange County Sheriff’s Office deputies have identified the woman found dead in a retention pond last week.
Tamara Lamour, 19, was found Thursday during a search of a retention pond on Fabian Street and Regan Avenue near North Goldenrod Road and East Colonial Drive.
Someone called 911 the day before to report a possible drowning.
The caller said he saw someone flailing in the water, which is known to have several alligators. He said the person went under and never resurfaced.
Lamour’s body was found about 20 yards from the shoreline.
Deputies said there was no damage to her body.
Authorities said they didn't know how she'd gotten into the fenced-off pond, but neighbors told Channel 9 they had been concerned about a hole in the fence. No further details were released.
