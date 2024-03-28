Woman in her 50s shot in Orange County neighborhood, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A woman was shot and injured early Thursday in an Orlando-area neighborhood, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Around 1:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 5500 block of Old Cheney Highway.

They said they located a victim, in her 50s, and determined she had been shot on nearby Moselle Avenue.

She was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Channel 9 was near the scene Thursday morning as deputies blocked off the area with yellow tape.

Orange County shooting investigation Deputies responded to Old Cheney Highway early Thursday. (WFTV staff)

At last report, OCSO said no arrests had been made in connection to the shooting.

Investigators did not say what led up to the incident and said their case remained active.

Stay with WFTV.com and watch Eyewitness News for updates on this story.





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group