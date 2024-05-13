Woman hit by driver while crossing Flagler County road, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol said a woman was critically hurt after being hit by a car in Flagler County.

Troopers said it happened around 12:30 a.m. Monday on Moody Boulevard west of North Forsyth Street.

They say the woman was trying to cross Moody Boulevard when she stepped in front of a sedan.

She was airlifted to Halifax Hospital.

No one in the car was hurt.

Troopers said the crash is under investigation.

