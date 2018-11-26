  • Woman identified after body found outside Kissimmee hotel, police say

    By: Chip Skambis , Kelly Healey

    KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was found dead outside a Kissimmee hotel Sunday morning, police said. 

    A hotel worker called police around 9 a.m. to report a body outside the Howard Johnson at 4311 West Vine St. not far off U.S. 192, police said. 

    Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to 36-year-old Dana Stewart's death.

    “Our detectives are treating this investigation into Stewarts death as suspicious based on the circumstances of how her body was discovered,” police said in a news release. 

    The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine Stewart’s cause of death, police said.

