Woman identified after body found outside Kissimmee hotel, police say

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman was found dead outside a Kissimmee hotel Sunday morning, police said.
A hotel worker called police around 9 a.m. to report a body outside the Howard Johnson at 4311 West Vine St. not far off U.S. 192, police said.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances that led up to 36-year-old Dana Stewart's death.
“Our detectives are treating this investigation into Stewarts death as suspicious based on the circumstances of how her body was discovered,” police said in a news release.
The Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine Stewart’s cause of death, police said.
RIGHT NOW: The Medical Examiner is just arriving at the Kissimmee Howard Johnson where police have been here investigating for 8.5 hours. I’ll have more details coming up on @WFTV at 6. pic.twitter.com/JvF1dvtlZx— Deanna Allbrittin (@deannaTVnews) November 25, 2018
