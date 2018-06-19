Woman killed, construction worker thrown in turnpike work zone crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed a woman and hurled a construction worker out of his equipment and onto the road.
Troopers said Susan Bagaas, 62, of St. Cloud was southbound on Florida's Turnpike around 9:45 p.m. Monday after the Osceola Parkway exit.
At the same time, troopers said, 41-year-old Robert Wilson Jr., of Mims, was in the active construction zone in the center median of the turnpike, inside a lift bucket that was several feet above the ground.
Troopers said Wilson’s vehicle failed to yield and drove directly into the path of Bagaas. Wilson was ejected from the bucket and landed in the roadway. Bagaas’ car spun and hit a concrete barrier, troopers said.
Bagaas was later pronounced dead. A passenger in Bagaas’ vehicle suffered serious injuries. Wilson was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
