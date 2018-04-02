VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Volusia County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.
Troopers said the woman was hit by a car on West New York Avenue near Padrick Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.
The driver fled the scene, investigators said.
The investigation is ongoing.
The name of the victim has not been released.
