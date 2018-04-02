  • Woman killed in Volusia County hit-and-run, FHP says

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was killed in a hit-and-run in Volusia County Sunday night, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said.

    Troopers said the woman was hit by a car on West New York Avenue near Padrick Avenue at about 9:45 p.m.

    The driver fled the scene, investigators said.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    The name of the victim has not been released.

