0 Woman struck by hit-and-run driver; then she & Good Samaritan are struck again: deputies

POLK COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies in Polk County say a woman on a scooter was struck by a hit-and-run driver early Thursday morning, moments before another vehicle hit her and the man trying to help her.

According to deputies, an unidentified woman was riding an unregistered scooter on Galloway Road near Kathleen Road north of Lakeland around 2:20 a.m. Thursday. A car struck the woman and the scooter and fled the scene, deputies said.

Deputies said they do not have a description of the car that initially struck the woman.

As the woman lay injured, deputies said Kalen Lawson, 20, an active duty member of the U.S. Army from Ft. Hood, Texas, stopped to help the woman.

As Lawson was trying to help the woman, another vehicle struck the woman and Lawson then drove away, deputies said.

Deputies said the second vehicle is a white or light-colored Ford F-150 pickup truck, but could be a similar make or model.

The woman died at the scene after being struck by the second vehicle. Lawson was transported to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center with an injured leg and is expected to survive.

"All of us have a fundamental moral responsibility to stop when involved in a crash. It's just basic human decency -- and it's the law," said Polk County sheriff Grady Judd in a statement.

Anyone with information about the first or second hit-and-run vehicles are asked to call the Polk County Sheriff’s Office at 863-298-6200.

#Breaking: We’re looking for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a woman on a scooter around 2:20 am this morning, on Galloway Rd in north #Lakeland. The truck is most likely a white/light colored Ford F-150 but possibly another make/model. Call @heartlandcs pic.twitter.com/ePn8RQ1vRh — Polk County Sheriff (@PolkCoSheriff) August 2, 2018

Location of the crash investigation:

