Woman robbed outside Publix in St. Cloud; possibly related to three other holdups

ST. CLOUD, Fla. - St. Cloud police officers are looking for a man who robbed a woman at gunpoint as she walked to her car, and they suspect he may also be responsible for three similar robberies in Orlando and Osceola County.
Police said a woman was walking to her car Tuesday around 2:30 p.m. at a shopping center along Canoe Creek Road in St. Cloud. A man came up to her, showed a gun, demanded money and jewelry, then fled in a newer model black Jeep.
The woman described the man as a Latino in his 40s.
Police said a previous incident in St. Cloud involved a similar robbery and suspect description. It may be related to similar robberies in Kissimmee and Lake Nona, police said.
St. Cloud police ask that anyone with information related to any of the crimes call 407-891-6700.
