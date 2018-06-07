Woman's body found along rural road near Lake Apopka, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a body found along a rural road in Apopka.
Deputies said someone spotted the body of a woman in her 30s around 8 a.m. Thursday along Lust Road, between Lake Apopka and Routes 414 and 429.
Deputies did not identify the woman. Investigators preliminarily believe the woman died from natural causes.
Map of area where sheriffs are investigating:
