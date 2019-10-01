0 Woman says man she hired to take photos raped her in Orlando hotel room

ORLANDO, Fla. - Investigators say a man who was advertising on social media as a photographer is now charged with raping a woman who hired him.

Investigators are also seeking to determine whether there could be more accusers out there.

Orlando police said the woman found the man on Instagram and hired him.

Robert Jones says he is a photographer, but police say he is actually a homeless man who was sleeping in his car.

The woman said that in May, she hired Jones to take artsy nude photos of her.

She did one session with him and scheduled another the next day, but that is when she said things changed.

She said they went to a hotel to shoot a second set of pictures, and after they finished up late, Jones said they should just stay there and finish up the next day.

She said no, but said Jones got angry, wanted sex, and got on top of her.

She told police that he asked to record the encounter, but she said no to that too. But she said he then told her to "put a pillow over her head so her face would not be seen," according to a police report.

She said she didn't know if he had recorded her or not.

She went to police and they recorded a phone call between the woman and Jones.

According to the report, he said he did pressure her, but that this was no sexual battery.

Jones went on to say that if she told police, "he would post the video online in retaliation."

Police tracked Jones for days and found him living in a car outside a gas station almost two months after she went to police.

Jones was arrested and charged and is still in jail. In their investigation, police found cameras, a laptop, several hard drives, and SD cards.

Jones has filed a motion to reduce his $50,000 bond. His attorney said he is not a flight risk and is not a danger to the community.

