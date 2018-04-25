0 Woman says she was gang raped by men at UCF frat party

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A fraternity at the University of Central Florida has been placed on interim suspension following reports two men gang raped a woman, Orange County deputies said.

The woman told investigators she and her friends went to a house party at 4915 Fiske Circle on April 20.

The home is known to host parties for the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity, deputies said.

The woman told investigators that she drank vodka before the party and had three green apple flavored shaved ice with vodkas once she got to the house party, deputies said.

The woman said she mainly sat by the fire pit in the backyard with her friends and others she met at the party when she began talking to Jack Ryan Smith and David Kirk, deputies said.

The woman said she became intoxicated and remembers only “snapshots” of the evening.

She passed out and woke up in the bedroom to Smith, 26, of Winter Springs, and Kirk gang raping her, the woman told investigators.

The woman said she never consented to sexual intercourse.

Smith spoke to investigators, but what he told them has been redacted from the police report.

Smith began crying during a court appearance Saturday.

“I’ve never done anything bad in my life,” he told the judge.

Smith faces charges of sexual battery. He has posted bail and is out of the Orange County Jail.

Kirk is in custody; details of his arrest should be released late Tuesday, deputies said.

David Kirk is accused of raping a woman at a ATO frat party, deputies say. Source: Orange County Jail

In light of the suspension, the fraternity will not be allowed to participate in on- or off-campus fundraisers, socials, mixers, or intramural competitions.

A spokesperson for UCF would not say if the accused suspects are students at the university or members of the fraternity.

A hearing to review the suspension has been scheduled for May 7 at 3:30 p.m.

This is not the first time Eyewitness News has reported about ATO.

The fraternity was suspended in August after two members were arrested on allegations of sexual battery. The charges were later dropped against the two men, according to a State Attorney.

