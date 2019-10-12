Woman shot by another woman in Winter Park, police say

WINTER PARK, Fla. - An investigation is underway after a woman was shot late Friday evening in Winter Park.
The shooting happened in a neighborhood near Canton and Capen Avenue around 10 p.m. when police said a woman shot another woman she knew.
The victim was said to be alert and talking when officials arrived.
Officials said they have some information on the suspect, but are still trying to locate her.
Investigators said they are talking with people in the area, trying to find any potential witnesses.
This story will be updated as more information becomes known.
