Woman shot in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - A woman was shot Monday evening at a home, the Daytona Beach Police Department said.
Police were called shortly before 6:30 p.m. to Michael Road, near North Street and North Nova Road, police spokeswoman Lyda Longa said.
"The woman, who is acquainted with the shooter, was taken to Halifax Health Medical Center with injuries that are not life-threatening," Longa said.
The gunman remains at large.
The shooting remains under investigation.
No other details were given.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Daytona Beach police at 386-671-5113.
