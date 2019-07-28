  • Woman shot in domestic incident at Brevard County home, deputies say

    By: James Tutten

    Updated:

    BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - A woman was taken to a hospital after being shot during a domestic incident at a home in unincorporated Cocoa, according to deputies.

    Deputies said the shooting occurred at a home on Dolores Court on Sunday afternoon.

    Officials have not said what led to the shooting or if they are looking for a gunman.

    WFTV has a crew headed to the scene to gather more information.

