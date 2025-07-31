Woman sought after allegedly pepper-spraying Central Florida Wendy’s employee

WILDWOOD, Fla. — The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest.

Deputies say on Sunday, a woman in a green dress got into an argument with an employee at the Wendy’s at 921 State Road 44 in Wildwood.

Deputies say the woman initially refused to leave but eventually complied. As she starting driving away, she pepper-sprayed an employee, according to the sheriff’s office.

The woman was last seen traveling westbound on State Road 44 in a dark-colored Toyota Camry.

Anyone who knows who she is is asked to contact detective Tan at 352-793-2621. Anonymous calls may be made to Crimeline at 1-800-423-8477. Tipsters should reference case number 25-4254.

