Woman terrified after car is struck by bullets outside domestic violence shelter

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - A woman is looking for answers after her vehicle was shot at outside a domestic violence shelter.
The vehicle was struck at least twice by bullets outside the shelter. Channel 9 has chosen not to identify the shelter for the victim's privacy.
"I was asleep and staff came and got me at 4 to tell me something has happened," the victim told Channel 9. "When I went outside, police were there and my car was shot up."
The woman said she doesn't feel safe after the incident.
"My children are there," said the victim. "That shouldn't be tolerated, you know?"
When Channel 9 reached out to the shelter for comment, they released this statment:
In order to protect residents' confidentiality, we are unable to discuss specific issues regarding residents. We can confirm that clearly defined procedures are in place and activated to quickly and effectively address accusations of inappropriate behavior ranging from personality disputes to drug possession. Our role is to create a shelter where victims know they will be safe, and treated with compassion and respect.
The woman told Channel 9 that she left the shelter with her children because she no longer feels safe.
The shooting remains under investigation.
