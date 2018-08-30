0 Woman wrongly convicted after childhood friend uses name during arrest in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. - A Volusia County woman said she has been wrongly convicted of several crimes because a childhood friend used her identity when she was arrested by Sanford police.

Angela Callegari turned to Eyewitness News after she felt like her pleas for help to the police and the state attorney's office were falling on deaf ears.

The confusion all started at a Target in Sanford, where the woman was arrested for petty theft.

It was during that arrest that Sanford police asked who she was.

She ended up giving the name of her childhood friend, Angela Callegari, instead of her real name, which is Jasmin Vazquez.

The real Callegari only found out about the identity theft after she received a subpoena in the mail six days ago to appear in court next month.

She did some digging and found out Vazquez, a childhood friend, gave officers Callegari's name, birthdate and childhood address when she was arrested.

"It completely shocked me that she would use my information like that," said Callegari.

Vazquez even pleaded no contest to the charges as Callegari, but Callegari is the one who now has a record for crimes she didn't commit.

She is worried about the impact this could have on background checks for future employment and anything else.

"It's frustrating to me because I live by the law and I'm a good person and I'm really frustrated with Jasmin and Seminole County," said Callegari. "I just completely want my record clean."

As Channel 9 was interviewing Callegari on Wednesday morning, the state attorney's office called and said it would work on getting things resolved. Callegari was also issued an apology.

"I feel a little better that people are working to figure out exactly what happened,” she said. “I keep being told that the fingerprinting process is what is confusing everybody, so somebody within the system messed up."

Vazquez pleaded no contest to a charge of providing a false identity to police, but even that record was amended to change the name to Callegari.

According to court records, Vazquez has a lengthy arrest record that goes back to 2012 in Volusia County.

The state attorney's office said it has assigned a criminal investigator who will meet with Callegari, investigate how it happened, what took place and who was in court. If it turns out Vazquez did impersonate Callegari, they will immediately correct the court record.

