Wonderfully warmer and sunny Wednesday in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — A nice stretch of sunny and warmer weather kicks off Wednesday in Central Florida.

Pleasant temperatures and comfortable humidity are forecast for the next several days.

Some overnight fog will burn away after sunrise, and skies will stay mostly clear for most of Wednesday.

We’ll have sunny and dry conditions Wednesday afternoon with highs in the upper 70s

Partly cloudy skies will develop on Thursday, with a stray sprinkle possible.

Temps for Thursday will push into the low 80s.

A cold front will slide through the area Thursday night, with cooler conditions for Friday.

The highs to close out the work week will be in the mid-70s.

A great weekend is expected across the region.

We’ll see plenty of sunshine on Saturday and Sunday with dry conditions.

Highs for both Saturday and Sunday will be in the upper 70s.

The dry weather will likely continue into the start of next week.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group