Won’t you be my neighbor? Mister Rogers Walking Tour returns to Rollins College

WINTER PARK, Fla. — Rollins College will offer a campus walking tour that honors an iconic champion for children.

On March 1, guests can begin participating in a self-guided Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Walking Tour with five campus stops.

The tour starts at Olin Library, with Mister Rogers’ famous red sweater and sneakers and a collection of personal items in the library archives donated in 1981.

Other stops include visiting Tiedtke Concert Hall to see a portrait of Rogers and a bronze sculpture installed in 2021.

Fred McFeely Rogers graduated from the college with a degree in music composition in 1951.

The tour will have memorabilia of his time at Rollins and how he still influences the college.

“His messages of self-esteem, inclusiveness, and respect still resonate clearly in our community engagement endeavors and beyond,” said Rollins President Grant Cornwell.

The McFeely-Rogers Foundation also established a music scholarship at Rollins based on his involvement with numerous campus organizations.

He was a member of the Community Service Club, the Student Music Guild, the French Club, the Welcoming Committee, the After Chapel Club, and the Alpha Phi Lambda fraternity.

Guests can visit the tour through Apr. 5, Monday through Friday, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

