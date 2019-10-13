Work to install girders resumes on I-4 Ultimate after worker killed, contractor says

ORLANDO, Fla. - It's been more than two weeks since an industrial accident on the I-4 Ultimate project shut down construction.
SGL said the project remains under investigation but that work to install girders will resume with new safety measures and procedures during installation.
This comes after Ulises Corrales Ibarra, a worker on the project, was crushed by a cement girder.
The accident happened Sept. 28 near the I-4 and 408 interchange.
An Orlando Police Department report said Ibarra was working in a hoist cage when a giant cement girder tumbled out of control and crushed him and equipment underneath.
The cause of the accident is still under investigation by the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
SGL evaluated safety protocols at sites before allowing workers to return.
Channel 9 was originally told crews were not able to install the same type of beam until investigators figure out what happened, but SGL said it determined girder erection can proceed.
Five workers have been killed since the I-4 Ultimate project began and the project is 10 months behind schedule.
