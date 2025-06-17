Workers react as President Trump vows changes on immigration policies for key industries

ORLANDO, Fla. — President Donald Trump is announcing possible changes in policies regarding immigration.

The president says tourism and farm industries are facing some challenges following his aggressive approach to immigration enforcement.

“It’s a good sign for agriculture workers, but it is frustrating that it took this long,” said Rene Gomez with the Farmworker Association of Florida. “The first thing that comes to mind is almost like ‘we told you so.”

The Farmworker Association represents 1,7000 workers across the state.

The organization is welcoming the changes announced by President Donald Trump, especially because the crackdown is taking a toll on their workers.

“We’ve seen HSI agents come in and say they’re doing a child welfare check and ask them about children, but then they get into the immigration part. We’ve seen them go into their court appointments at ICE, and then they don’t come out. It’s been happening,” Gomez said.

The president posted on social media, “Our great Farmers and people in the hotel and leisure business have been stating that our very aggressive policy on immigration is taking very good, long-time workers away from them, with those jobs being almost impossible to replace. Changes are coming.”

Following this weekend’s protests, the President also announced he wants to see more immigration enforcement in Democratic-run cities. Additionally, Trump’s Chief of staff, Stephen Miller, had announced ICE officers would target at least 3,000 arrests a day, up from about 650 a day during the first five months of the president’s second term.

“Latest data shows about 40% of immigrant farm workers are undocumented,” said Hugo Baldera, an immigration attorney. “I expect him to soon put out something for construction workers. We’re seeing construction sites left completely empty. People are losing money; they’re feeling the pinch. And that’s why there has been a lot of pressure on the white house.”

