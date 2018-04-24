0 Workshop to discuss potential Orange County property tax increase to be held Tuesday

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Homeowners in Orange County could be seeing a property tax increase to pay for an independent board focused on services for children.

The Orange County Commission will hold a workshop to discuss the proposal that would allow voters to decide on the tax hike Tuesday.

If it passes, voters in November would decide if a property tax increase should be spent on this independent commission.

County leaders are expecting a big turnout at the workshop.

The Children’s Services Commission would focus on things like child neglect and abuse, health care and after-school programs for all kids living in Orange County.

“They are real children. Real human beings who need our help. They need our revenues. They need our rescue,” said Dick Batchelor, chairman of the Children’s Trust.

The Children’s Trust is the group pushing for the proposal. At a press conference Monday, the group cited information in a University of Central Florida study showing gaps exist in services for children.

If approved, the property tax increase would bring in $58 million in new revenue for child services for a year—which translates into an average $8-$9 a month increase in their property taxes.

But not everyone agrees forming a commission is the best way to do it.

"The concern that I have and my administration has shared is that we're putting people who aren't elected in charge of tax dollars,” said Orange County Mayor Teresa Jacobs.

Jacobs said that right now, there isn’t a defined-enough plan in place.

"When we do have to go to the public and ask for more taxes, we owe it to them to tell them what they're going to get. I can't do that today,” she said.

