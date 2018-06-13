0 World Cup coming to Orlando? Decision today on 2026

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The 2018 FIFA World Cup hasn’t started yet, but Orlando is already looking ahead to 2026.

Members are in Moscow voting on whether to host the games in Morocco or North America, known as "The United Bid" between the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Camping World Stadium is one of 49 U.S. stadiums that are part of the joint bid. So are Miami, Jacksonville and Tampa's NFL stadiums. The list would eventually be narrowed to 37 venues.

A decision is expected around 7 a.m. EDT.

According to the United Bid Committee, the event would be staged across 16 existing stadiums throughout Canada, Mexico, and the United States: 10 matches in Canada, 10 in Mexico, and 60 in the United States.



Today is the day we’ve been waiting for! We’re ready to bring the biggest, most ambitious FIFA World Cup in history to N. America and to the world. It’s time to vote – who’s with us?! #Unity2026 #Certainty2026 #Opportunity2026 🇨🇦🇲🇽🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IPxJBF7EuZ — CampingWorldStadium (@CWStadium) June 13, 2018

Members could also choose a “none of the above” option and host the games somewhere else.

The World Cup is held every four years. This year the tournament is in Russia, where matches will be held in 12 stadiums across 11 cities. The 2022 event will be in Qatar.

