Worrell accuses Bain of mismanaging prosecutor’s office

ORLANDO, Fla. — State Attorney Monique Worrell held a press conference Monday, attacking her predecessor, accusing him of mismanaging the office and leaving her with a mess of a budget.

Over 20 minutes, Worrell ticked through a list of offenses, starting from allowing senior staffers to walk away from their jobs with more than $90,000 in benefits payouts despite only working there for 16 months.

Department policy, she explained, is to only pay out after three years of service.

Worrell’s other claims included Andrew Bain inflating salaries for people who returned to work under him, so that his right-hand person was making more than $200,000 per year.

She also said he allowed another staff member to transfer 480 hours of sick time to his office, instead of the maximum allowable 40 hours.

Other claims included suspicious contracts and time and money spent to prevent her from regaining the role after she won her election in November.

In all, Worrell said she had been left with an $849,000 hole in her budget that she said was unrecoverable. She said a full audit of her office is in the works, she’s forgoing the hiring of senior administrators and she’s asking for additional funding to get her office to the end of its fiscal year at the end of June.

Worrell said she would not be attempting to investigate her predecessor or anyone who worked for him, calling it “hypocritical” to spend that money when she was already short.

WFTV reached out to Andrew Bain's chief of staff for comment. Neither she nor the now-judge has responded.

