Homeowner confronts would-be robber while trying to take rifle, TV from Deltona home

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who broke into a home in Deltona, got into a fight with a man who lives there, and is now on the run.
A lieutenant on the scene told Channel 9’s Ty Russell that a man broke into an unlocked car and open garage at a home on Crawford Court in Deltona.
The man got into the home through the garage, took a rifle and PlayStation from the home and put those items in the owner’s car, deputies said.
Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps
Then the suspect went back into the home and tried to take a TV that was mounted on the wall, said investigators. A man who lives there heard the suspect and confronted him, then the two started fighting inside the home.
The suspect ran off empty handed.
The man who lives in the home was not seriously hurt.
READ: Man critically injured in stabbing outside DeLand laundromat: Police
Deputies are looking for the suspect. Neighbors have reported seeing a man in dark clothing running and jumping fences, deputies said.
The homeowners said they forgot to lock their doors.
Location of the home invasion investigation:
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}