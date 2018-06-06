  • Homeowner confronts would-be robber while trying to take rifle, TV from Deltona home

    By: Kevin Williams , Ty Russell

    Updated:

    VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - Volusia County sheriff's deputies are looking for a man who broke into a home in Deltona, got into a fight with a man who lives there, and is now on the run.

    A lieutenant on the scene told Channel 9’s Ty Russell that a man broke into an unlocked car and open garage at a home on Crawford Court in Deltona.

    The man got into the home through the garage, took a rifle and PlayStation from the home and put those items in the owner’s car, deputies said.

    Download the free WFTV News & Weather apps

    Then the suspect went back into the home and tried to take a TV that was mounted on the wall, said investigators. A man who lives there heard the suspect and confronted him, then the two started fighting inside the home.

    The suspect ran off empty handed. 

    The man who lives in the home was not seriously hurt. 

    READ: Man critically injured in stabbing outside DeLand laundromat: Police

    Deputies are looking for the suspect. Neighbors have reported seeing a man in dark clothing running and jumping fences, deputies said.

    The homeowners said they forgot to lock their doors.

    Location of the home invasion investigation:

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Homeowner confronts would-be robber while trying to take rifle, TV from…

  • Headline Goes Here

    Wet morning commute: Wednesday will be wetter, cooler

  • Headline Goes Here

    Death investigation near Orange Co. convenience store

  • Headline Goes Here

    How to take advantage of Florida's hurricane sales tax holiday

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 suspects surrender after 2 acid bombs explode near Baldwin Park