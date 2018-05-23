You could actually see the sun today; but drenching rain expected for Memorial Day weekend

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Wednesday will bring more wet weather to Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields there is a 50-50 chance for showers and storms.
We will also see some sunshine and it will feel hotter, with highs reaching the upper 80s.
Shields also said there is a higher chance for rain this weekend. Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to bring several more inches of rain for Memorial Day weekend.
Keep your eye on the #MemorialDay weekend forecast with us...and the threat for some flooding with additional rainfall. #WFTV #Florida #Orlando #FLwx pic.twitter.com/bI5PKeVEwg— George Waldenberger (@GWaldenWFTV) May 22, 2018
