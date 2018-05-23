  • You could actually see the sun today; but drenching rain expected for Memorial Day weekend

    By: Kevin Williams , Brian Shields

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Wednesday will bring more wet weather to Central Florida. Channel 9 meteorologist Brian Shields there is a 50-50 chance for showers and storms.

    We will also see some sunshine and it will feel hotter, with highs reaching the upper 80s.

    Shields also said there is a higher chance for rain this weekend. Severe Weather Center 9 is tracking a tropical disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico that’s expected to bring several more inches of rain for Memorial Day weekend.

