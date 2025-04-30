‘You want it to be safe’: Neighbors shocked after deputy fatally shoots man in Palm Shores

PALM SHORES, Fla. — “It’s a surprise because I’ve lived here for 25 years. It never really happens.”

Those were the feelings of one woman hours after a Brevard County deputy shot and killed a man in the typically quiet neighborhood of Palm Shores.

Brevard County Sheriff Wayne Ivey said it stemmed from a domestic disturbance on Palm Circle early Wednesday, with a 911 call coming in around 3:30 a.m.

Ivey said the caller reported that a man was inside the home, causing damage and putting her in harms way. She said she had barricaded herself in an inside room to try and avoid the situation.

Ivey said responding deputies were able to get the woman out of the house safely, and tried to talk to the man inside. The sheriff said that’s when the man came out of the house and ran at the deputies with a knife over his head.

“Because his life was in danger, fired multiple rounds at the subject. The subject took several more steps and then collapsed to the ground, and then got back up and continued toward the deputy,” Ivey said.

The man was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Neighbors were shocked, saying crime is not something that typically happen in the area.

“I think it’s crazy. You come to this neighborhood, you want it to be safe. You’ve got people like this in here. You never know who’s next to you,”

Ivey said the deputy did what he was trained to do in the situation.

He said the deputies there and the woman were all unharmed.

