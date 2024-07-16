You’ll have to pay to park both on & off Volusia County’s beaches come 2025

DeLAND, Fla. — Beginning Jan. 1, you will have to pay to park both on and off Volusia County beaches.

The county council passed the ordinance Tuesday.

This means people will have to pay to park at any of the coastal lots, coastal approaches and properties with proper signs.

Non-county residents will have to pay $20 per day or $100 for an annual pass for off beach parking.

Volusia residents can still park for free, they just have to register their car with the county.

If the don’t register and park in a lot, they’ll have a 48-hour grace period to register to avoid paying fines.

Beachgoers told Eyewitness News they’re not on board with the changes.

“There is no reason for it to be turned into a paid parking lot. I mean that is unnecessary,” said Kenyale Demus.

“Why can’t we have free parking? We already pay for chair rentals!” said Yaresiah Young.

The program will cost about $1 million and will include new signage, parking enforcement agents from the sheriffs office and technology like license plate readers.

Next month, the county council will discuss on beach parking which could also see some changes.

