Young manatee rescued from fishing line returned to Blue Spring State Park

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A young manatee is back in his natural habitat at Blue Spring State Park in Volusia County.

Save The Manatee Club released photos of his relocation.

The group worked with Manatee Rescue and Rehabilitation to release the manatee, named “Manatee Jones.”

He was found with fishing line tangled on his fin in November and was rescued by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

The fishing line had to be surgically removed before Thursday’s release.

The group says this is a reminder to always properly discard of trash and recycle fishing line.

