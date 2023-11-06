Z Beans Coffee to open downtown Orlando café in 2024

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Z Beans Coffee of Macon, Georgia, will open its first Orlando location in 2024.

The company, known for its tightly operated, 250-square-foot kiosk-style cafés, is setting up shop in The Block, a cluster of businesses that includes Beacham Theater at the East Washington Street and North Orange Avenue intersection.

Managing Partner John SanFelippo of The Block announced on Oct. 31 that his company will reconfigure to become a magnet for daytime activity much as it has been for nightlife. He said Z Beans was the first to commit, and several other businesses have done so since then.

