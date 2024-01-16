Zika virus may be used to treat rare cancer in children, researchers say

ORLANDO, Fla. — A virus known for causing health scares could be used to treat a rare cancer in children.

Researchers at Nemours Children’s Hospital found that an injection of the Zika virus can shrink and sometimes eliminate neuroblastoma tumors in mice.

The highest dosage from the tests showed that all of the tumors were gone.

In a four-week follow-up, there was no recurrence of those tumors.

Researchers said this could be used as a type of cancer therapy in the future.

