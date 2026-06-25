ZooTampa hosting monthlong Red, White and Zoo celebration

TAMPA, Fla. — ZooTampa at Lowry Park will celebrate America’s 250th anniversary with a monthlong Red, White and Zoo event in July.

The celebration will feature patriotic-themed animal enrichment activities, special food and drinks, merchandise, giveaways and more.

ZooTampa said animals will participate in themed enrichment activities on America Mondays and Freedom Fridays. The activities include frozen treats and toys designed to promote the animals’ physical and mental well-being.

The first 250 guests on America Mondays will receive a complimentary Red, White and Zoo animal-themed bookmark. A different design will be featured each week.

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On Stars & Stripes Saturdays and Sundays, guests can enjoy themed food and drinks, including red, white and blue dot cakes, all-American barbecue family deals and star-spangled lemonade.

ZooTampa is also offering complimentary admission to Hillsborough County government employees, City of Tampa employees, Hillsborough County school teachers and active-duty military personnel through September.

“The Red, White and Zoo event is a great way for us to celebrate America’s 250th birthday and give back to the people who make our nation, county and city special,” ZooTampa CEO Joe Couceiro said.

The animal enrichment schedule includes stingrays, orangutans, elephants, baboons, otters, a Komodo dragon, Florida panther, rhino, Malayan tiger and other animals throughout July.

More information is available through ZooTampa.

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