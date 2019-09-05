Looking to help? United Way collects funds for Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Heart of Florida United Way said it is raising money for the thousands of people who were left without power, water or shelter after Hurricane Dorian decimated the Bahamas.
The organization said communities often face long-term housing, mental health, and financial and family stability issues after natural disasters.
"United Way has the experience, networks and capacity to address even the most devastating events," the organization said. "Heart of Florida United Way will leverage the global reach of United Way Worldwide in responding to the needs of the people in the Bahamas impacted by Hurricane Dorian."
Click here to donate to the fund.
