Medical examiner investigates death at Orange County condominium

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - The medical examiner is investigating a death Friday at a condominium complex in Orange County, authorities said.
Investigators in jumpsuits were at the Sand Lake Courtyard Condominiums on Sand Lake Road and Orange Blossom Trail.
No further information has been released.
WFTV.com will update this story as it develops.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}