Middle East latest: Israeli strike outside a Gaza hospital kills a medic and wounds several

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza Strip — (AP) — An Israeli airstrike hit the northern gate of the Kuwaiti Field Hospital in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, killing a medic and wounding nine other people — all patients and medics — according to a spokesman for the hospital in the Muwasi area, where hundreds of thousands have sought shelter in sprawling tent camps.

Israel has bombarded and raided hospitals throughout the 18-month war in Gaza, accusing Hamas militants of hiding out in them or using them for military purposes. Hospital staff have denied the allegations and accuse Israel of recklessly endangering civilians and gutting Gaza's health system. An Israeli strike on Sunday targeted the last major hospital providing critical care in northern Gaza after the military ordered it evacuated.

The number of people killed by Israel's war in Gaza has climbed above 51,000 people, according to an updated toll released by the territory's Health Ministry on Tuesday. Since Israel ended the ceasefire last month, it has blocked all food, medicine and other aid from entering Gaza and its forces have seized more than half of the coastal territory.

The war in Gaza started when the Palestinian militants stormed into southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and abducting 251. Fifty-nine hostages are still inside Gaza, 24 of whom are believed to be alive.

Here's the latest:

Netanyahu rejects Palestinian state in call with Macron

In the call with Macron, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the creation of a Palestinian state would be “a huge reward for terrorism” and result in a militant-run entity just miles from Israeli cities.

In his own statement posted on X, French President Emmanuel Macron called for another ceasefire, the release of hostages and renewing the delivery of humanitarian aid to Gaza, which Israel has blocked for over a month. He did not mention recognition of a Palestinian state.

Macron said last week that France should aim to recognize a Palestinian state by June when it joins Saudi Arabia in hosting an international conference on implementing a two-state solution.

The creation of a Palestinian state alongside Israel is widely seen internationally as the only realistic way to resolve the decades-old conflict. Israel captured Gaza, the West Bank and east Jerusalem in the 1967 Mideast war, and the Palestinians want all three for a future state. The last serious and substantive peace talks broke down after Netanyahu returned to power in 2009.

A number of European states have recently recognized a Palestinian state in what is largely a symbolic move aimed at reviving the peace process.

Dozens of civilians killed in Lebanon since ceasefire, UN says

The office of the U.N. high commissioner for human rights said Tuesday that at least 71 civilians, including 14 women and nine children, have been killed by Israeli strikes in Lebanon since a ceasefire took effect on Nov. 27, ending the latest Israel-Hezbollah war.

Israel has continued to launch near-daily strikes on what it says are Hezbollah facilities and officials since then, saying it aims to keep the militant group from rearming. Lebanon has accused Israel of violating the ceasefire deal through the strikes as well as by continuing to occupy five strategic points in southern Lebanon.

U.N. Human Rights spokesperson Thameen Al Kheetan said in a statement the Israeli strikes have also hit “civilian infrastructure,” including “residential buildings, medical facilities, roads and at least one café.”

From the Lebanese side, at least five rockets, two mortars and a drone have been launched at Israel since the ceasefire, he said. There were no casualties reported from those strikes.

