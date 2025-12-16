Most expensive homes for sale in Cape Coral

Stacker compiled a list of the most expensive homes in Cape Coral listed for sale on realtor.com. Homes are ranked by price with ties broken by price per square foot.
#1. 3715 SE 21st Pl, Cape Coral
- Price: $6,985,000
- 6 bedrooms, 7 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 5,029
- Price per square foot: $1,388
- Lot size: 0.5 acres
- Days on market: 2 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#2. 3003 SW 40th Ln, Cape Coral
- Price: $6,500,000
- 6 bedrooms, 8 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 8,673
- Price per square foot: $749
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 84 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#3. 1504 SW 57th St, Cape Coral
- Price: $5,999,900
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 6,950
- Price per square foot: $863
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 52 days (-$290,100 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#4. 5831 SW 1st Ave, Cape Coral
- Price: $5,500,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 3 half bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,557
- Price per square foot: $989
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 449 days (-$700,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#5. 5653 Riverside Dr, Cape Coral
- Price: $4,680,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,562
- Price per square foot: $1,025
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 15 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#6. 5764 Staysail Ct, Cape Coral
- Price: $4,375,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,903
- Price per square foot: $892
- Lot size: 0.4 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#7. 1024 Dolphin Dr, Cape Coral
- Price: $4,249,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,031
- Price per square foot: $1,054
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 137 days (-$100,000 price reduction since listing)
- View listing on realtor.com
#8. 3339 SE 22nd Pl, Cape Coral
- Price: $3,895,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 3,426
- Price per square foot: $1,136
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 369 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#9. 4301 SE 18th Pl, Cape Coral
- Price: $3,750,000
- 4 bedrooms, 5 full bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,901
- Price per square foot: $961
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 10 days
- View listing on realtor.com
#10. 5324 Mayfair Ct, Cape Coral
- Price: $3,650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, 1 half bathroom
- Square feet: 4,349
- Price per square foot: $839
- Lot size: 0.3 acres
- Days on market: 21 days
- View listing on realtor.com