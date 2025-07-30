Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Drama/Thriller Feature Film'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Toya (supporting, female, 15-40)

--- Donna (supporting, female, 18-35)

--- Daniel (supporting, 18-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: Rochester, New York; Atlanta, Georgia; Buffalo, New York; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Netflix's Untitled Roommates Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- College Students (background extra, 18-30)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: Jersey City, New Jersey; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'America Down'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Liam or Lacey Davenport (supporting, 5-12)

- Average hourly rate: $30

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; White Plains, New York; New Haven, Connecticut; New London, Connecticut; New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

KinoMasterskaya // Shutterstock

'Bluff'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Banks (supporting, male, 25-30)

--- Production Assistant (crew)

--- Funeral Home Director (day player, male, 55-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Tikkyshop // Shutterstock

'72 Hours'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Club Goers (background extra, 18-35)

- Average hourly rate: $18

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Morristown, New Jersey; Hoboken, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'A Quarter Past Midnight'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Newscaster (lead, 30-70)

--- Radicaux Member (day player, 25-50)

--- Pandora (day player, female, 25-50)

- Average hourly rate: $12

- Casting locations: New York City, New York; Miami, Florida

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Dpongvit // Shutterstock

'My Queen Mom Rules'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- PARTY GUESTS (background extra, 20-50)

--- OFFICE WORKERS (background extra, 20-50)

--- BODYGUARDS (background extra, 25-40)

- Average hourly rate: $17

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'He Named Him Adam'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Hal Stephens (supporting, male, 30-40)

--- Raynell (supporting, female, 28-32)

--- Pastor Mark (Cameo) (supporting, 40-60)

- Average hourly rate: $108

- Casting locations: Burbank, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'The Jogger'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Ari (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Alex (day player, male, 18-25)

--- Emily (supporting, female, 25-35)

- Average hourly rate: $41

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California; Norwalk, California

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

muratart // Shutterstock

'Subclass'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Vitalis (supporting, 18-23)

--- Tempestuous (supporting, 18-24)

--- Akiko (supporting, female, 18-25)

- Average hourly rate: $25

- Casting locations: West Palm Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; Miami, Florida; Hollywood, Florida

- Learn more about the scripted show here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'72 Hours,' Shirtless Club Performers'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Attractive Club Performers W/ Club Dance Experience (Okay W/ Shirtless) (background extra, male, 18-37)

- Average hourly rate: $38

- Casting locations: Kenilworth, New Jersey; Brooklyn, New York; Newark, New Jersey; Morristown, New Jersey; Jersey City, New Jersey

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'DWP2'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Event Guests (background extra, 18-80)

- Average hourly rate: $27

- Casting locations: New York City, New York

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Slipstone Project'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Background Talent (background extra, 18-100)

- Average hourly rate: $44

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

guruXOX // Shutterstock

'Belle & Beau'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Beau (lead, 25-25)

--- Belle (lead, 21-21)

--- Dr. Knotweed (supporting, 50-60)

- Average hourly rate: $31

- Casting locations: Charlotte, North Carolina

- Learn more about the feature film here

(Stacker/Stacker)

Media_Photos // Shutterstock

'Ten Will'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Ten Will (lead, male, 30-65)

--- Lillian Hutchinson (supporting, female, 30-65)

--- Gena (supporting, female, 4-12)

- Average hourly rate: $15

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, California

- Learn more about the feature film here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.